Texas Rangers lineup for April 25, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Framber Valdez for the Astros.

Texas starts a series at home against the Houston Astros, as we get to get all fired up for the Silver Boot, 2022 edition.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Garcia — RF

Seager — SS

Garver — C

Solak — LF

Lowe — 1B

Culberson — 3B

Ibanez — DH

White — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time