6-10 - Rangers walk the walk in Silver Boot-opening 6-2 win over Astros

The Texas Rangers scored six runs which is more than the two runs scored by the Houston Astros.

It’s been five long years since the most coveted trophy in sports has made its home in Arlington, TX as the last time the Rangers wrested the Silver Boot away from the Astros was back in 2016.

Before this recent Houston uprising, the Rangers had gone 9-4-3 in the annual Lone Star Series, with the technical tiebreaker keeping the Boot north on 1-45 in each of the years that they were even in wins and losses.

Tonight, in the 22th edition of the heated clash for the Boot, the Rangers saw a late-innings rally propel them to a victory to serve notice that they’re coming for the Silver Boot!

Player of the Game: The Half Billy tandem of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager produced its first memorable Silver Boot moment with the keystone cornerstones each driving in a run in the bottom of the 7th to turn a 2-1 deficit into the eventual 3-2 win with Seager’s RBI single the eventual difference maker.

But the big insurance run blow came from Astro killer El Bombi:

Up Next: The second game in this series will see LHP Taylor Hearn take the mound for Texas against RHP Jake Odorizzi for Houston.

Tuesday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT.