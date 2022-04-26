Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning. Nearly 1/10th through the 2022 season and the Texas Rangers are no longer the worst team in the American League!

Evan Grant writes about the Rangers opening up a homestand with a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros with Dane Dunning enjoying a solid outing.

At MLB dot com, Arianna Vedia chimes in to recap a win where the big name hitters came through for the Rangers.

Grant explains how a tweak at the top of the lineup provided immediate dividends with Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Adolis Garcia each picking up big hits on Monday night.

Levi Weaver’s Weaver Wire covers how the Rangers regained their groove during their west coast trip.

Jeff Wilson ponders if running into the Oakland A’s over the weekend was the cure for what was ailing the Rangers in April.

The stat that Kennedi Landry is buying from the first few weeks of the season for the Rangers is Nathaniel Lowe’s batting average.

And, Josh H. Smith is the third baseman on the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week after a red hot showing with the Round Rock Express.

Have a nice day!