MLB delays 13 pitcher limit to May 30

As a result of the shortened spring training stemming from the owners lockout of the players this winter, MLB and the MLBPA agreed that there would be a 28 man roster from the beginning of the season through May 2, with a 15 pitcher limit, after which there would be a 26 man roster and a 13 pitcher limit.

It has been announced today, however, that MLB and the MLBPA have agreed to delay the implementation of the 13 pitcher limit until May 30. The rosters will stop drop down to 26 players on May 2, but there will be a 14 pitcher limit in place until May 30.

The 13 pitcher limit originally was supposed to begin in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in it being tabled for 2020 and 2021.

The Rangers are currently carrying 15 pitchers, and will have a decision to make once May 2 comes around. The assumption is always that the Rangers will carry as many pitchers as possible, but given that they are platooning Brad Miller and Nick Solak in left field, are playing Charlie Culberson against most lefthanded starters, and have Eli White getting regular playing time (as well as White being the only backup centerfielder), Texas may go with a 13 man pitching staff with a four man bench come May 2.