SBN Reacts: MVP, CYA predictions

In this week’s SBN Reacts, poll participants were asked who they thought would win the MVP and the Cy Young Award in each league.

Perhaps most surprising to me was that Justin Verlander was the top vote getter in the American League. Verlander is really good, of course — he won the A.L. Cy Young Award in 2019, and was second in 2018. However, he only appeared in just one game in 2020, and missed all of the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery. Verlander is also 39 years old, which, you know, is getting up there for a baseball player.