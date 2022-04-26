Texas Rangers lineup for April 26, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the Rangers and Jake Odorizzi for the Astros.
On the heels of last night’s win, the Rangers look to make it two in a row against Houston and guarantee themselves no worse than a split in the series. With righthander Odorizzi on the mound, Texas has their lefty-heavy lineup going.
The lineup:
Miller — LF
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — CF
K. Calhoun — RF
Heim — C
W. Calhoun — DH
Ibanez — 3B
7:05 p.m. Central start time
Loading comments...