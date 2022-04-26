Texas Rangers lineup for April 26, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the Rangers and Jake Odorizzi for the Astros.

On the heels of last night’s win, the Rangers look to make it two in a row against Houston and guarantee themselves no worse than a split in the series. With righthander Odorizzi on the mound, Texas has their lefty-heavy lineup going.

The lineup:

Miller — LF

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — CF

K. Calhoun — RF

Heim — C

W. Calhoun — DH

Ibanez — 3B

7:05 p.m. Central start time