6-11 - Lumber slumbers as Rangers lose 5-1 to Astros

The Texas Rangers scored one run but the Houston Astros scored five runs.

This seemed like an incredibly uneventful game of baseball. I feel like I could blink and forget it ever happened. After Adolis Garcia hit a solo shot in the second inning, Texas didn’t collect another hit until a rally in the 7th that did not ultimately bear fruit.

The Rangers ended up with three hits and just five baserunners total if you count Garcia as more of a basejogger.

The showing was a shame as Texas actually had a shot at evening up with Houston in the basement in the American League West but the Astros had the big hit — a two-run Kyle Tucker homer — that kicked the Rangers while they are down.

Player of the Game: El Bombi really is the only candidate.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to climb anew with RHP Glenn Otto making his 2022 home debut for Texas against RHP Cristian Javier for Houston.

Wednesday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.