Minor league update for 4/26/22

Down East was suspended. Play resumes tomorrow.

Ricky Vanasco started for Hickory and went four shutout innings, striking out six and walking two while allowing one hit. Aaron Zavala and Thomas Saggese each had two singles and a double. Cody Freeman went two for three with a homer. Keyber Rodriguez homered. Evan Carter tripled.

Hickory box score

Zak Kent faced off against J.T. Ginn for Frisco. Kent allowed three runs in 2.2 IP, striking out three and walking one while allowing six hits. Ty Thomas walked three and struck out four in 3.1 innings of shutout ball. Lucas Jacobsen allowed his first run of the year in 1.1 IP, walking two and striking out one.

Justin Foscue doubled and walked. Blaine Crim singled and walked. Ezequiel Duran and Dustin Harris each walked.

Frisco box score

Nothing like seeing “injury delay” in the game log in a Cole Winn start, immediately followed by Winn leaving the game. Winn, per Scott Lucas, was hit on the foot on a ball back up the middle, resulting in his departing the game under his own power. Winn struck out seven in 3.1 IP, allowing two runs and four hits, before the injury. Nick Snyder struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Josh Smith had a pair of hits. Leody Taveras had a double. Davis Wendzel had a hit.

Round Rock box score