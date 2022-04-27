Wednesday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers fell to the Houston Astros by a score of 5-1 last night.

Evan Grant’s game story talks about the “unforced errors” the Rangers made last night.

Jeff Wilson writes that Taylor Hearn’s velocity wasn’t where the Rangers want to see it in his start Tuesday.

Matt Moore’s changed grip on his curveball has led to him being an effective reliever for the Rangers.

Brad Miller lost a bet, and thus had to wear Nathaniel Lowe’s jeans at batting practice.

Jamey Newberg has Part 2 of his top 72 Rangers prospect rankings out.

The DMN’s notes column has stuff on the extra reliever being allowed when rosters drop to 26, Jon Gray’s progress, and Adolis Garcia’s tendency to go deep against the Astros.