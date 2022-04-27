Texas Rangers lineup for April 27, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Cristian Javier for the Astros.

The latest installment in the Silver Boot Series is this evening, and Chris Woodward has Mitch Garver at DH with Jonah Heim at catcher. Per the beats, Sam Huff is also in Arlington and on the taxi squad, as Heim is expected to go on the paternity list in the next day or two.

The lineup:

K. Calhoun — RF

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garver — DH

W. Calhoun — LF

Garcia — CF

Heim — C

Miller — 3B

7:05 p.m. Central start time