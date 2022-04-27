Minor league update for 4/27/22

Emiliano Teodo started for the Down East Wood Ducks, allowing a run on three hits and a walk in 3.2 IP, striking out seven. Bradford Webb had his first bad appearance of the year, allowing seven runs in two innings of work. Destin Dotsin struck out four in three innings of shutout, no hit, no walk ball, needing just 28 pitches (23 strikes).

Marcus Smith had a single, a double and a walk. Alejandro Osuna, Junior Paniagua and Maximo Acosta each had a double and a walk. Daniel Mateo had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score

Hickory scored 11 runs. Aaron Zavala had a single and a homer. Chris Seise had a homer. Keyber Rodriguez and Cody Freeman each had a pair of hits.

Hickory box score

Frisco had Avery Weems start this evening. Weems allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in five innings, striking out two.

Jonathan Ornelas went four for five with a double. Blaine Crim had a pair of hits. Justin Foscue doubled. Ezequiel Duran had a hit.

Frisco box score

Hever Bueno threw a shutout inning for Round Rock. Leody Taveras and Josh Smith each had hits.

Round Rock box score