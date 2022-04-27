6-12 - Rangers green with envy as Astros snatch 4-3 win

The Texas Rangers scored thrice but the Houston Astros scored four times.

Even with Alex Bregman taunting us as the player that the Rangers wanted in the 2015 MLB Draft before the fruits of Tim Bogar’s betrayal pushed Texas out of range, it has been Kyle Tucker, the player selected immediately after Dillon Tate, that has haunted the home team in this series.

After a home run to allow Houston to pull away last night, Tucker’s two-out, three-RBI, bases-clearing double in the top of the 5th turned a 2-1 Rangers lead into a 4-2 game which became a hill that Texas could not climb despite a 9th inning rally that left the tying run on third base.

Player of the Game: Mitch Garver hit his first dong since Opening Day, so that’s nice.

Up Next: The Rangers will close out this series aiming for a split with LHP Martin Perez set to make the start for Texas against RHP Justin Verlander for Houston.

Thursday afternoon’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 1:05 pm CT.