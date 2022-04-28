Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Levi Weaver takes a look at the Rangers who have gotten off to an “elite” start, defining that as being in the 95th percentile in a given category.

You know who doesn’t show up on that list? Evan Grant discusses Marcus Semien’s and Corey Seager’s slow starts, noting that with huge contracts comes huge expectations.

The top of the order in general hasn’t been lighting the world on fire, and Evan also notes that the Rangers have had trouble scoring in the first inning for a while now.

Jonah Heim is going on the paternity list and Sam Huff is being called up to keep his seat warm.

Taylor Hearn’s velocity is down but the team isn’t concerned that it’s something physically wrong with him.

Matt Moore came close to pitching an immaculate inning last night, and has pitched well in general since being called up to replace Josh Sborz.