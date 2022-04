Texas Rangers lineup for April 28, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Justin Verlander for the Astros and Martin Perez for the Rangers.

We have a matinee game today, as the Rangers look to split the series against the Astros. Justin Verlander is going for Houston, so that should be interesting.

The lineup:

K. Calhoun — RF

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — C

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — CF

W. Calhoun — DH

Miller — LF

Ibanez — 3B

1:05 p.m. Central start time.