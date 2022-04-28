Heim to paternity list, Huff up

Catcher Jonah Heim has been placed on the paternity list, the Texas Rangers announced today. To take his place on the active roster, the Rangers have recalled catcher Sam Huff from AAA Round Rock.

Huff had been reported yesterday as having been on the taxi squad due to Heim being expected to go on the paternity list imminently, so this is not a surprise. Heim is expected to be back with the team by Sunday, as the paternity list allows for a player to miss one to three games.

In addition, the Rangers announced that relief pitcher Josh Sborz will be starting a rehab assignment at Round Rock. Sborz was placed on the injured list with elbow soreness. The Rangers have to get down to a 26 man roster with no more than 14 pitchers on Monday, which means at least one pitcher currently on the active roster is going to need to be sent down then, plus Jon Gray will be coming off the injured list at some point next week. Given all that, there’s likely no rush to activate Sborz, and it may be that he will end up getting activated and optioned anyway.