6-13 - Near perfection not good enough as Rangers lose 3-2 to Astros

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Houston Astros scored three runs.

Martin Perez followed up his stellar effort in Oakland last week with an outing where he took a perfect game into the 7th inning. Unfortunately, in that frame, Perez allowed a leadoff double that broke up perfection with even the shutout evaporating on a two-out Yordan Alvarez single.

Meanwhile, the Rangers themselves didn’t have a baserunner until a two-out single by Andy Ibanez in the 4th which prevented Justin Verlander from sending out his own eyeball grabbing bid alerts.

Texas eventually got to Verlander for a run in the 7th on three consecutive singles and a sac fly to tie the game and take Perez off the hook for a loss.

However, as the game became a battle of the bullpens, the Rangers ultimately succumbed when, you guessed it, Kyle Tucker had the big hit — a two-run pinch hit homer — for Houston. Corey Seager smacked a 9th inning dong but it was a solo shot that left the Rangers a run short.

After winning the first game of this series, Texas dropped the final three and are once again a season-worst seven games below .500.

Player of the Game: This one is easy.

Up Next: The Rangers welcome to reigning champion Atlanta Braves to Arlington for an interleague clash to close out April. RHP Spencer Howard will make the start for Texas barring an opener, while the Braves have yet to announce their starter.

Friday night’s first pitch in the series opener from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.