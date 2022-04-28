Minor league update for 4/28/22

Jose Corniell, who came to Texas in the Rafael Montero trade, had probably his best outing since coming to Texas, starting for Down East and throwing five shutout innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing three hits. Robby Ahlstrom went 2.2 innings, with 5 Ks, 2 walks and 3 hits. Michael Brewer struck out two in 1.1 IP, and is now up to ten shutout innings this year, with 13 Ks against two walks.

Alejandro Osuna had two hits and a walk. Marcus Smith had two walks and a hit.

Nate Krauth started for Hickory and allowed three runs in five innings. Marc Church struck out four and allowed a hit in two shutout innings. Church is now up to 10.2 IP with 17 Ks, two walks and one run (unearned) allowed on the season.

Chris Seise had a walkoff two run home run, his fourth homer of the season. Aaron Zavala had three walks and a HBP. Keyber Rodriguez had a hit.

Justin Slaten had a strong hard for Frisco, throwing five shutout innings, striking out five while allowing one run and one hit. Kyle Gowdy gave up a run in two innings of work. Fernery Ozuna threw two shutout innings.

Down 1-0 in the ninth, Justin Foscue led off the inning with a single, Jonathan Ornelas doubled to bring Foscue home to tie the game, and then David Garcia homered to give the Roughriders the lead. Dustin Harris had three hits, including a ninth inning homer of his own. Blaine Crim had a hit and a walk. Ezequiel Duran had a hit and a walk.

The Express had Jake Latz start. Latz gave up one run on a solo homer in four innings, with six Ks and one walk. Jason Bahr gave up a solo home run in two innings. Josh Sborz, on a rehab assignment, struck out one in a scoreless inning. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a hit and issued two walks in 0.1 IP. Nick Snyder struck out two in an inning of work.

The Round Rock offense had one hit — a Leody Taveras single — and no walks.

