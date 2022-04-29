Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers dropped their third of four against the Astros yesterday. The DMN’s Joe Hoyt wrote about Martin Perez’s bid with perfection that eventually resulted in a Rangers loss.

Kennedy Landry’s game story also revolves around Perez, whose removal from the game before the 8th inning has caused some consternation among Rangers fans.

Stefan Stevenson writes that opposing starter Justin Verlander was on his game as well yesterday.

Elsewhere, Landry writes about certified Astros Killer Adolis Garcia.

Chris Woodward discussed Sam Huff and suggested he may get into a game behind the plate.

And Dustin Harris had a big night for Frisco last night, finishing a triple shy of the cycle.

That's all for this morning. The Rangers start up a series against the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves tonight at 7:05. Happy Friday!