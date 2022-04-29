MLB suspends Bauer for two years

MLB has suspended Trevor Bauer, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, for two years, beginning immediately, it has been announced. The suspension is for violating MLB’s Domestic Abuse policy.

Bauer has been on administrative leave — during which time he has been inactive, but has been paid — since last summer. The suspension is not retroactive to the time he went on administrative leave, so he will not be eligible to return until April 29, 2024.

Bauer has announced he is appealing the suspension.

Bauer was accused of assaulting a woman with whom he had briefly had a sexual relationship. She sought a restraining order, which was initially granted but was ultimately rescinded, and in February, 2022, the Los Angeles County District Attorney announced no criminal charges were being sought.

Bauer remained on administrative leave while MLB conducted its own investigation, which ultimately resulted in the suspension announced today.

Bauer has been adamant that the claims against him are without merit. He also filed defamation suits against Deadpspin, the Athletic, and writer Molly Knight in March, 2022, and earlier this month filed a defamation suit against both the woman whose 2021 claims of abuse started the investigation and one of her lawyers.