Texas Rangers lineup for April 29, 2022 against the Atlanta Braves: starting pitchers are Garrett Richards (opening for Spencer Howard) for the Rangers, and Ian Anderson for the Braves.

Texas starts a series against the Atlanta Braves today, and will look to break a three game losing skid. Garrett Richards is opening for Spencer Howard, though the last time Richards opened for Howard, Howard only went two innings, with just under 40 pitches. We shall see if this will be, essentially, a bullpen game, like the last time Richards and Howard tandemed, or if Howard will take on a heavier load today.

The lineup:

K. Calhoun — RF

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Lowe — 1B

Garver — C

Miller — LF

W. Calhoun — DH

Ibanez — 3B

7:05 p.m. Central start time