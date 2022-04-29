 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 20 Game Day Thread - Atlanta Braves @ Texas Rangers

Opening with an opener in the opener

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves @ Texas Rangers

Friday, April 29, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Ian Anderson vs. RHP Garrett Richards (followed by RHP Spencer Howard)

Today's Lineups

BRAVES RANGERS
Travis Demeritte - RF Kole Calhoun - RF
Matt Olson - 1B Marcus Semien - 2B
Austin Riley - 3B Corey Seager - SS
Marcell Ozuna - DH Adolis Garcia - CF
Ozzie Albies - 2B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Adam Duvall - CF Mitch Garver - C
Guillermo Heredia - LF Brad Miller - LF
William Contreras - C Willie Calhoun - DH
Dansby Swanson - SS Andy Ibanez - 3B
Ian Anderson - RHP Garrett Richards - RHP

Go Rangers!

