Game 20 Game Day Thread - Atlanta Braves @ Texas Rangers

Atlanta Braves @ Texas Rangers
Friday, April 29, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Ian Anderson vs. RHP Garrett Richards (followed by RHP Spencer Howard)
Today's Lineups
|BRAVES
|RANGERS
|Travis Demeritte - RF
|Kole Calhoun - RF
|Matt Olson - 1B
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Austin Riley - 3B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Marcell Ozuna - DH
|Adolis Garcia - CF
|Ozzie Albies - 2B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Adam Duvall - CF
|Mitch Garver - C
|Guillermo Heredia - LF
|Brad Miller - LF
|William Contreras - C
|Willie Calhoun - DH
|Dansby Swanson - SS
|Andy Ibanez - 3B
|Ian Anderson - RHP
|Garrett Richards - RHP
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...