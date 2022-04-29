6-14 - Slide continues for Rangers in 6-3 loss to champion Braves

The Texas Rangers scored three runs while the Atlanta Braves scored six runs.

The Rangers are a season-worst eight games below .500 now just 20 games into the new season. It is their worst 20 game stretch to start a season since the truly tragic 2002 team that also started 6-14.

If you’re looking for a silver lining, the 2015 Rangers started the season 8-16 and, hey, they won the American League West. So just evoke Jeff Banister and never, ever quit and I’m sure things will work out.

Player of the Game: Travis Demeritte was pretty good hitting leadoff for the world champs.

Up Next: RHP Dane Dunning will try to give the Rangers some innings while Atlanta will counter with RHP Bryce Elder.

Saturday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.