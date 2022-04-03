Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

Jose Trevino was traded to the New York Yankees in a deal that is bringing pitchers Albert Abreu and Robert Ahlstrom.

Trevino said he wasn’t surprised by the trade.

Trevino being dealt was part of a busy day on Saturday in Surprise.

Taylor Hearn will start the team’s home opener on April 11 against Colorado.

Owen White got his first Cactus League action on Saturday and impressed, facing the minimum in two innings of work.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.