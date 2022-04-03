Culberson, Bush, Allard make roster

The Texas Rangers have informed Charlie Culberson, Matt Bush and Kolby Allard that they have made the Opening Day roster, per the beat guys on Twitter. In addition, they have informed Matt Carpenter he has not made the roster.

Culberson seemed to have the inside track on the utility infielder job, and after his success against lefties in 2021, we may see him in the lineup more often in 2022 against them. Bush seemed to have a good shot at making the roster as well. Neither player is on the 40 man roster, so a pair of moves will have to be made. Zach Reks being designated for assignment seems like an obvious move. If the Rangers don’t want to put Jose Leclerc on the 60 day injured list, then Yonny Hernandez, Shertel Apostel and Demarcus Evans would seem to be the guys on the bubble.

Allard making the roster in a bullpen role is a bit of a surprise, but it gives them another multi-inning option which is helpful early on, particularly with Spencer Howard reportedly to be limited a bit in how deep he will be allowed to go early on as a starter.

We appear to be down to one bullpen spot and the backup outfield spot still undecided at this point. Eli White and Jake Marisnick are vying for the outfield spot, though White having a 40 man roster spot would seem to give him a significant leg up.

As for Carpenter, the Rangers are looking at whether they can give him sufficient at bats at Round Rock for him to stay here and accept a minor league assignment.