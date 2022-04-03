Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Milwaukee Brewers

The Texas Rangers conclude the road portion of their Cactus League schedule with a trip to American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona where they take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

RHP Jon Gray gets in his final tune up before his Opening Day start on Friday while the Ranger hitters will face off against RHP Brandon Woodruff for the Brewers.

Sun. vs. MIL at Phoenix: Miller 5, W. Calhoun 7, Carpenter 3, McCarthy 9, Marisnick 8, Heim 2, Culberson 6, Harris DH, Duran 4, Gray 1 — John Blake (@RangerBlake) April 3, 2022

You can follow along on Gameday, listen on 105.3 The FAN, or watch on BS Southwest Extra. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!