Lance Lynn sidelined with knee injury

Texas Rangers fan favorite, and current Chicago White Sox ace, Lance Lynn has been diagnosed with a with a “slight tear” in a knee tendon. Lynn is expected to be unable to throw off a mound for four weeks.

This is the second big blow to the White Sox pitching staff in the last few days, as Garrett Crochet was diagnosed with UCL damage that necessitated Tommy John surgery on Friday. Lynn, unlike Crochet, will be back this year, but Lynn will likely be out until at least Memorial Day.

It leads one to wonder whether the Sox will pursue one of the Padres’ extra starting pitchers. Chris Paddack has been mentioned in rumors involving the Mets, and with the White Sox having championship aspirations, they may look to make a move to fortify the staff sooner rather than later.