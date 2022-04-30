Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost their fourth in a row last night and fell to 6-14.

Joe Hoyt writes about the Braves (and the Astros) taking advantage of mistakes, and the Rangers...not so much.

Kennedi Landry writes about the roller coaster that is Adolis Garcia.

Elsewhere, our old friend Ron Washington is in town with the Braves and was showing off his World Series ring prior to yesterday’s game.

Chris Woodward says that Sam Huff may catch today or he may not idk.

Aaaaaand that’s about it for this morning. The Rangers will attempt to get off the schneid in the second of three games against the Braves tonight at 6 pm. Go rangers?