Minor league update for April 29, 2022

Down East finished a suspended game and then played another game, and lost each by a score of 6-5. Weird, I know.

Gavin Collyer started the first game for Down East, and was very good — he allowed one unearned run on one hit and two HBPs, striking out five. Damian Mendoza struck out three in three shutout innings. Leury Tejada Allowed a pair of runs in 0.1 IP. Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa allowed three unearned runs on one hit and one run while striking out 2 in 1.2 IP, with the unearned runs being attributable to three Derwin Barreto throwing errors.

Alejandro Osuna was two for three with a homer. Daniel Mteo doubled. Marcus Smith had a pair of walks.

In the second game, Josh Stephan started but was knocked out in the second, allowing six runs in 1.2 IP on four hits and two HBPs, striking out one. Nick Lockhart struck out five in 3.1 shutout innings, with one hit and one walk.

Josy Galan was two for three with a homer. Alejandro Osuna had a hit.

Down East Game One

Down East Game Two

Owen White started for Hickory. He allowed one run on a solo home run in six innings, with nine strikeouts, two hits total allowed, and no walks. He needed just sixty nine pitches to get through six innings.

Evan Carter and Angel Aponte had a hit and a walk. Trevor Hauver had a hit. Frainyer Chavez had a double and two walks.

Hickory box score

Cody Bradford started for Frisco. He allowed two runs on eight hits in five innings, with four strikeouts. Justin Foscue had two singles, a triple and a walk. Josh Stowers went three for four with a pair of home runs. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score

It was a Kohei Arihara start day for Round Rock, with Arihara allowing four runs in six innings. Hever Bueno walked three and struck out two in 1.2 IP, allowing a run.

Leody Taveras and Josh Smith each had a hit. Davis Wendzel doubled. Bubba Thompson walked.

Round Rock box score