Texas Rangers lineup for April 30, 2022 against the Atlanta Braves: starting pitchers Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Bryce Elder for the Braves.

Texas plays again today against the Atlanta Braves, and have a pair of players making their season debuts — Sam Huff, who is filling in for Jonah Heim while Heim is on the paternity list, and Zach Reks, who was called up today, with Spencer Howard being sent down.

The lineup:

Lowe — 1B

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

K. Calhoun — RF

Ibanez — 3B

Reks — LF

Solak — DH

Huff — C

6:05 p.m. Central start time