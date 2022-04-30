Thoughts on a 3-1 Rangers win

Rangers 3, Braves 1
- This baseball was good this Saturday evening. At least if you’re a Rangers fan.
- That’s not happened enough so far this season. Though does it really matter? If a particular team wins or loses, if a player does well or poorly, in a given day, a given month, a given season, what does it really matter? The world goes on, people live and die, yet whether a particular team wins or loses causes different chemical reactions in our brain, impacting our feelings, our emotions, in a way that makes no real sense.
- Why do we care? What is it about the hitting of a ball with a bat, about the number of times one side or the other crosses home, that we should care about? How does this matter to us so much?
- I don’t know the answer. I kind of wish I did, but then, I kind of am glad I don’t.
- Dane Dunning was awesome. Corey Seager homered. The Rangers won. And life goes on.
- Dane Dunning topped out at 92.4, Dennis Santana at 97.1, Joe Barlow at 95.3.
- Corey Seagers homer was 110.9 mph off the bat. Kole Calhoun had outs of 108.2 and 100.9. Sam Huff had a 106.4 mph single. Zach Reks had his first major league hit, a 105.0 mph single. Nathaniel Lowe had a 105.1 mph groundout. Adolis Garcia had a 103.5 mph fly out.
- Rangers try to win the series tomorrow. Yippee.
