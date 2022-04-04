Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning. Just as the work week concludes later this week, the 2022 Texas Rangers will be playing their first baseball game of the season. Feels like it’s been 184 days since the Rangers last played a regular season game.

Evan Grant writes that Jon Gray is ready for Opening Day after his final tune up in Cactus League play yesterday.

Kennedi Landry writes about the roster decisions that were announced yesterday with Matt Carpenter ready to play for Round Rock after failing to make the big league team.

Jeff Wilson takes a look at the moves with only a couple of choices left for the Rangers to make.

Grant writes that velocity was a key in deciding who would take up spots in the Texas bullpen.

Landry notes that Taylor Hearn — a local Rangers fan growing up — will will live the dream and start the home opener next Monday.

Wilson posits that Brad Miller could be a big contributor to the Rangers even though he was something of an afterthought upon signing.

Ezequiel Duran was named as a top prospect performer from yesterday by MLB Pipeline after his second home run of the spring.

And, according to Anthony Castrovince, of the major awards, Corey Seager grabbing the MVP is the best bet for a Rangers player in 2022. That would either really sell the A-Rod parallels or the Rangers will have had one extremely surprising season.

Have a nice day!