Alexy, Snyder optioned to AAA Round Rock

A.J. Alexy and Nick Snyder have been optioned to AAA Round Rock, the Texas Rangers announced today.

This is an expected move, as at this point, the Opening Day roster appears to be pretty much set.

The Rangers’ rotation will be Jon Gray, Dane Dunning, Martin Perez, Taylor Hearn and Spencer Howard.

Ten relievers have apparently been told they have made the Opening Day roster: Joe Barlow, Matt Bush, Brett Martin, John King, Garrett Richards, Dennis Santana, Josh Sborz, Brock Burke, Albert Abreu and Kolby Allard.

That alignment leaves Spencer Patton, who I had assumed was safe, off the roster. He is out of options, so if he’s not on the roster or on the injured list he would be removed from the 40 man roster, opening up a spot for Bush. However, there is apparently one (so far as I can tell) unnamed reliever who may have to open the season on the injured list due to innings not being built up enough. Or maybe the pitcher is not vaccinated and the Rangers don’t want to out him. In any case, that would potentially open the door for Patton.

As far as the position players go, the only question appears to be Eli White or Jake Marisnick for the final bench spot, although at this point it would be a major upset if the Rangers didn’t go with White.