Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes about the dynamic (and expensive) double play duo of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien and how the Texas Rangers hope that they provide a new kind of blueprint for how to build a winner.

Kennedi Landry examines where the Rangers stand after a wild offseason and now just a few days away from Opening Day.

Jeff Wilson writes that Brock Burke earning a spot in the bullpen is one of the Surprise surprises for the Rangers.

Grant writes that when the platoon dictates that Brad Miller is in the lineup, he might find himself batting leadoff.

Levi Weaver takes a look at the scant remaining decisions that the Rangers have left to make to complete their Opening Day roster.

Joseph Hoyt writes that Dane Dunning will have the opportunity to work himself out of trouble more often this year after being on strict innings and pitch limits in 2021.

Wilson is worried about Willie Calhoun but the Rangers are content to give him his first Opening Day opportunity with the big league club.

Hoyt notes that the newest Ranger, pitcher Albert Abreu, is happy to be in Texas after feeling blocked in New York.

And, last year the Rangers had Joey Gallo as the only guy approaching Top 100 status on the team. Now, according to Dayn Perry’s list, the Rangers have two in the top 25.

Have a nice day!