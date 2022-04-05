Todd Frazier announces his retirement

Todd Frazier, 11 year major leaguer who was with the Texas Rangers in 2020, has announced his retirement.

Frazier, 36, is a native of Toms River, New Jersey, who was part of the Tom’s River Little League team that won the Little League World Series in 1998. He went on to play college ball at Rutgers before being selected with the 34th overall pick in the 2007 draft by the Cincinnati Reds.

Frazier made his major league debut in 2011 and finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year balloting in 2012, the beginning of a stretch of a half decade or so run of being a first division regular. He was an All Star third baseman for the Reds in 2015 and 2016, then was dealt to the Chicago White Sox after the 2015 season in a convoluted three team deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers that resulted in Los Angeles getting Frankie Montas from Chicago.

Frazier spent 2016 and half of 2017 with the ChiSox before being traded in July, 2017, to the New York Yankees, along with Tommy Kahnle and David Roberts, in exchange for Tyler Clippard, Blake Rutherford, Tito Polo and Ian Clarkin. A free agent after 2017, he signed a two year deal with the New York Mets, manning the hot corner for them from 2018-19.

The Rangers signed Frazier to be a placeholder at third base in 2020, but the emergence of Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the struggles of Ronald Guzman resulted in Frazier moving to first base instead. He was sent to the Mets at the deadline in a deal that brought a player to be named later (who turned out to be Ryder Ryan) to Texas.

Frazier signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates for 2021, but was released in May after slashing .086/.200/.114 in 40 plate appearances over 13 games. He played a few games for Sussex County in the Frontier League in 2021, but hadn’t caught on anywhere this year.

Frazier ends his career having had a solid, productive run, slashing .241/.318/.445 for his career with 1059 hits, 218 home runs and a career 25.2 bWAR.

Best of luck to him as he enjoys his post-playing career.