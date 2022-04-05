 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Spring Training Game Thread: Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers

Cactus Finale

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
Cactus Photo by: AGB Photo Library/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Texas Rangers conclude their spring training slate as the Chicago Cubs make a trip to Surprise, Arizona this afternoon for one last Cactus League game before the regular season begins.

LHP Taylor Hearn will take the bump in the spring finale for the Rangers against RHP Michael Rucker for the Cubs.

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to a webcast at texasrangers.com, or watch the game on BS Southwest. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

Loading comments...