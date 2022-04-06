Minor league update for 4/5/21

And another minor league season begins, leading to our first minor league update of 2022.

Today could have gone better in the minors.

Round Rock kicked off their season with Jake Latz on the mound. Latz allowed a pair of runs in four innings of work on five hits and a walk, striking out five. Things went downhill after that, as Jason Bahr retired just one batter while allowing six runs on three hits and three walks in relief of Latz. Yerry Rodriguez didn’t fare much better, allowing three runs on three hits in a walk in 0.2 IP. Daniel Robert threw 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out two while walking one and allowing a hit.

Round Rock only picked up four hits on the night, though one of them was a Bubba Thompson home run. Leody Taveras had a double, albeit of the bloop variety, and Sam Huff singled.

Round Rock box score: