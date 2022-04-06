Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all! Apologies for the late links, I had to go pick up some Korean dogs from the airport.

When asked who the MVP of spring training might be, Chris Woodward replied that all of the likely candidates will be starting the season in the minors.

Levi Weaver observes that there are a number of exciting things to watch for this season, like how quickly all of these new parts will integrate into a functioning whole and when Jack Leiter might make an appearance.

The Rangers have finalized their Opening Day roster with reliever Greg Holland and outfielder Eli White making the last two spots.

Joe McCarthy is expected to be added to the 40 man roster, but could be exploring options with other organizations.

Bobby Witt, Jr., son of the former Ranger pitcher, has made the Royals’ Opening Day roster.