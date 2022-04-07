Minor league update for 4/6/22

Round Rock lost again.

The sky is falling.

Kohei Arihara started for Round Rock and got touched up for three runs in three innings of work. Ryder Ryan threw two scoreless, with two walks, two Ks and and a hit. Hever Bueno allowed a run in two innings of work. Nick Snyder threw a scoreless inning, striking out two.

The bats were, for the second night in a row, unproductive. The Express had three hits, singles by Ryan Dorow, Elier Hernandez and Yohel Pozo. Davis Wendzel and Leody Taveras drew walks.

Round Rock box score