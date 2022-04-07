 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Morning Links

Links!

By benmor78
Morning, all!

Andy Ibanez won the third base job by default but is going to try to make the most of his opportunity, and Jack Leiter will be making his professional debut Saturday and had a bunch of nothing to say about it.

Evan Grant says that you shouldn’t let Jack Leiter’s debut distract you from all the other talent that will be taking the mound in Frisco this year.

Hope springs eternal in the Ranger fan’s breast.

Chris Young’s competitive spirit in the front office is the framework on which the Rangers’ are building.

Kennedi Landry also has a preview of the Rangers-Blue Jay Opening Day matchup.

