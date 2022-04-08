Opening Weekend: Texas Rangers @ Toronto Blue Jays

The 2022 MLB season is finally here! The Rangers kick off the season in Toronto! Instead of the usually series preview, this season I’ll be talking with SB Nation bloggers from the opposing team to get some insight for the series ahead!

For the Opening Weekend series, I spoke to Kate Stanwick of Bluebird Banter and asked three questions of interest about the Blue Jays!

Do you think a rivalry exists between the Rangers and Blue Jays after the 2015 & 2016 teams or was that more of a rivalry between players rather than organizations?

Is it *really* a rivalry if only one team ever wins in the playoffs? :D There’s also another Texas team Jays fans probably despise more now. However, should the Jays find themselves facing the Rangers in the playoffs again, I can definitely see that flame being reignited. Blue Jays twitter also didn’t take too kindly to the punch being included in the Rangers’ tribute tweet to Odor last year.

Who is a Blue Jays player that should be on everyone’s radar to watch?

The player who finished 2nd in MVP voting last year, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, is absolutely the one to watch. Having a season like the one he had last year would be a remarkable feat, but if anyone is capable of doing it, it’s Vladdy. Outside of that, the camaraderie between the players that developed last year adds a ton of fun to every game. The home run jacket is back, and there should be no shortage of tomfoolery in the dugout barrio.

How concerned are you about the loss of Robbie Ray after Cy Young season for Toronto in 2021?

Robbie Ray and his famous pants left a gaping hole in the Jays rotation, and Blue Jays fans were hopeful the team could retain him. However, Ray is now a Mariner, and that hole has been plugged with Kevin Gausman. We are confident he will be more than a suitable replacement.

And as a request:

Please take good care of Marcus Semien for us! He’s an incredibly likable player and we shall miss him dearly!