Opening Day Rangers Links

Good morning, LSB, and happy Opening Day.

On the morning of the first game of the 2022 Texas Rangers season, Evan Grant writes that Chris Woodward finally gets to manage ‘his’ Rangers team. AKA a team that isn’t terrible.

Grant also writes about the Rangers’ employment of the new PitchCom system, with a subtle dig at the Astros by Woodward. He also has a full breakdown of the Rangers’ Opening Day roster.

The Fort Worth Star Telegram chats with Marcus Semien and Corey Seager prior to the start of the season.

Jeff Wilson writes about the Rangers ‘plan C’ becoming ‘plan A’ at third base (Andy Ibanez).

Grant’s notes touch on Marcus Semien returning to Toronto and Joe McCarthy exploring opportunities in Japan.

With the Rangers starting up in the world we live in today sports, the DMN’s Joe Hoyt writes about everything being hella expensive, yo.

Jonathan Mayo lists off the most stacked rosters across the minor leagues, and your Frisco RoughRiders make an appearance.

And the guys at MLB Pipeline put together one prospect prediction for every team, the Rangers’ revolving around Jack Leiter.

That’s all for this morning. Happy Opening Day, and Go Rangers!