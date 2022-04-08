Minor league update for April 8, 2022

I regret to inform you that Round Rock lost again, falling to 0-3 on the season. The offense jumped on Ryan Weathers and chased him in the first, but then did little after that.

A.J. Alexy started and allowed three runs in three innings of work, walking three, allowing three hits and striking out five. Jason Bahr threw a shutout inning, walking two and striking out one. Daniel Robert faced three batters and didn’t retire any of them, walking two and allowing a hit, with all three ultimately coming in to score.

Bubba Thompson had three hits and two stolen bases. Leody Taveras had a pair of hits. Sam Huff and Yohel Pozo each doubled. Davis Wendzel had a hit.

Round Rock box score

The good news is that the A ball and AA affiliates all start play tonight.