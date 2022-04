Texas Rangers lineup for Opening Day, April 8, 2022 against the Toronto Blue Jays: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Jose Berrios for the Jays.

It is Opening Day. We have Rangers baseball. And the first lineup of the year.

The lineup:

Miller — LF

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — C

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — CF

K. Calhoun — RF

Ibanez — 3B

W. Calhoun — DH

6:07 p.m. Central start time.