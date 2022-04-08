Minor league update for 4/8/22

A full slate of games. Hurrah!

Cole Winn took the mound for his season debut for Round Rock tonight. Winn went four, allowing a run on two hits, two walks, two Ks and two HBPs. Ty Thomas went three in relief, allowing a run. Yerry Rodriguez gave up a solo home run and struck out two in two innings of work.

Leody Taveras went five for five with two doubles and two steals. Bubba Thompson had two hits and a steal. Sam Huff had two singles and a homer. Zach Reks had a hit and three walks.

Round Rock Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-express/2022/04/08/665106#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=665106

Cody Bradford started for Frisco and cruised through four innings before getting into trouble in the fifth, ultimately allowing 2 runs in 4.1 IP on three hits and a walk, striking out three. Avery Weems allowed 2 runs in 0.2 IP on two hits, a walk and a K. Justin Slaten, Fernery Ozuna and Chase Lee each threw a scoreless inning.

Josh Stowers and Ezequiel Duran each doubled. Blaine Crim and Jonathan Ornelas each singled.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/travelers-vs-roughriders/2022/04/08/671871#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=671871

Owen White started for the Crawdads. White went three innings and allowed two runs on a pair of solo home runs, striking out three. Evan Carter had a double and a walk. Thomas Saggese had a single and two walks. Luisangel Acuna left the game in the first inning after seeming to hurt himself running to first base.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-dash/2022/04/08/673135#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=673135

Josh Stephan started for Down East and allowed three runs in four innings of work, walking one and striking out seven. Leury Tejada allowed two runs in three innings, striking out five and walking one. Gavin Collyer allowed a run in an inning of work. Maximo Acosta, Alejandro Osuna, Tucker Mitchell and Junior Paniagua all had hits.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-mudcats/2022/04/08/669955#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=669955