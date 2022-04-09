Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

That certainly was a spectacular way to lose the first game of the 2022 season.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers’ offense was good and the Rangers’ pitching was bad and that none of it was too terribly surprising.

Grant also has notes on Chris Woodward calling his shot on Brad Miller in the leadoff spot, among a few other things.

Levi Weaver offered his five main takeaways from the game, four of which are good things! The other one, well...yknow.

Kennedi Landry has quotes from Chris Woodward and Corey Seager about how things started off super positive and then just got crazy.

Also this thing’s kinda cool.

Jeff Wilson says it wasn’t as bad as last year’s opener but uh...still pretty rough.

Okay. Other than the game.

Levi had his typical amazing feature to start out the baseball season where he offered some thoughts on normality and gratefulness.

Wilson has quotes from Josh Jung who is essentially Squidward in Arizona looking longingly out of his window as SpongeBob and Patrick and the rest of the Rangers get to go play baseball.

And Eric Longenhagen has some praise for the Diamondbacks and their acquisition of Yonny Hernandez from the Rangers.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers get another crack at the Blue Jays this afternoon at 2:07. Have a good weekend!