Texas Rangers lineup for April 9, 2022: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Kevin Gausman for the Jays.

Well, yesterdays game could have gone better, particularly from the standpoint of the performance of middle relievers. But today is a new day, as the Rangers look to get to .500.

The lineup:

Miller — LF

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — CF

K. Calhoun — RF

Ibanez — 3B

W. Calhoun — DH

Heim — C

2:07 Central start time