0-2 - Win No. 1 eludes Rangers in 4-3 loss to Blue Jays

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Toronto Blue Jays scored four runs.

The first taste of victory for the 2022 was once again yoinked away by a potent Blue Jays squad.

Dane Dunning made his first start of the season and he looked a lot like 2021 Dane Dunning. Last season, Dunning gave first inning runs in 11 of his 25 starts with 22 of his 61 total runs allowed coming in the fatal first frames.

Today, Toronto led 2-0 by the time the first inning concluded. It wasn’t all on Dunning — some sloppy defense from Andy Ibanez contributed to the first inning woes — but it is a trend that Texas has to hope gets cleared up this year.

Luckily for Dunning, he settled into the game nicely as he also often did in 2021. Overall Dunning finished with a line of 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 4 K. He left with the game tied 3-3 after 74 pitches which represents an accomplishment against a scary Toronto lineup.

The very next inning, however, Brett Martin was the latest Rangers reliever to give up a run as each Rangers reliever had before him. That run proved the difference maker. Ironically, the first member of the Texas bullpen to not allow a run was Spencer Patton. Patton wasn’t even on the Opening Day roster and was recalled today with Jon Gray hitting the IL.

The Rangers led the Blue Jays in the middle innings but couldn’t seal the deal and they now start the season on a losing streak.

Player of the Game: Nathaniel Lowe has gotten off to an encouraging hot start and that continued today as he went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Up Next: Texas will try for their first win in the finale with the starter yet to be determined (though likely RHP Spencer Howard tandeming a bit with RHP Garrett Richards) against LHP Hyun Jin Ryu for Toronto.

The Sunday afternoon first pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 12:37 pm CDT.