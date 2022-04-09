Minor league update for 4/9/22

Glenn Otto started for the Round Rock Express this evening. Otto went three shutout innings, allowing one hit and no walks, striking out five. Nick Snyder picked up a save with a scoreless ninth, striking out one.

The Express hitters did very little against Mackenzie Gore, who started for El Paso and threw five shutout innings, but put three on the board against the bullpen. Leody Taveras had a single and a homer. Josh Smith got his first AAA hit.

Round Rock box score

Jack Leiter acquitted himself well in his AA debut, allowing one run in three innings, walking two, allowing a hit and striking out seven. Kyle Gowdy worked a scoreless inning, though he gave up a hit and walked two.

The game is still ongoing, but I’m tired and want to get this post up. I will update this post at some point when the game ends.

Frisco box score (to come)

Mason Englert started for the Crawdads, giving up four runs in 3.1 IP on three hits and a walk, striking out two. Marc Church, back after elbow issues ended his 2021 season early, struck out two while throwing just 11 pitches (10 strikes) to retire the side in a scoreless ninth.

Evan Carter had a triple, two singles and a steal. Aaron Zavala drew three walks and stole a base. Trevor Hauver drew a pair of walks.

Luisangel Acuna, meanwhile, is expected to miss two weeks with a grade 1 hamstring strain. He left Friday’s game in the first inning.

Hickory box score

Larson Kindreich (who I keep wanting to call “Brooks”), the Rangers’ 8th round pick out of Biola in 2021, started for Down East and went two shutout innings, walking three and striking out five. Nick Lockhart allowed an unearned run in 2 innings, walking one and striking out one. Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa gave up two runs on two walks and three hits while striking out two in 1.1 IP. Michael Brewer struck out three in two scoreless innings of work.

Josy Galan and Jose Acosta each had hits. Efrenyer Narvaez had two hits.

Down East box score