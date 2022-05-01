Minor league update for 4/30/22

Down East got dominant pitching performances, with Mitch Bratt going three shutout innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing one hit, and Larson Kindreich going six shutout innings, striking out six while walking one and allowing one hit.

Tucker Mitchell and Efrenyer Narvaez had a hit and a walk. Alejnadro Osuna and Josy Galan each had a hit. Maximo Acosta and Daniel Mateo each had a walk.

Down East box score

Mason Englert started for Hickory, and was terrific. Englert allowed one run on two hits — one of which was a home run — and one walk, striking out ten in six innings.

Evan Carter was three for three with a walk, a double and a homer. Aaron Zavala had a hit. Trevor Hauver had a hit and a walk. Frainyer Chavez had a pair of hits. Chris Seise had a single and a triple. Cody Freeman had a homer.

Hickory box score

Frisco had Jack Leiter on the mound. Leiter went three innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits, including a homer, walking one and hitting a batter while striking out three. He needed 76 pitches to get through three innings, and reportedly was having command problems. Ty Thomas struck out five in three shutout innings. Lucas Jacobsen struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Blaine Crim homered. David Garcia and Ezequiel Duran each had hits. Josh Stowers had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score

A.J. Alexy started for Round Rock, and in six inning struck out two, walked two and allowed two home runs, giving up four runs in all. Yerry Rodriguez threw a shutout inning.

Leody Taveras was two for four with a home run. Sherten Apostel was two for four with a double.

Round Rock box score