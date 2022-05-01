Texas Rangers lineup for May 1, 2022 against the Atlanta Braves: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the Rangers and Kyle Muller for the Braves.

Texas looks to take the series against the Braves in a Sunday afternoon matinee game. With lefty Kyle Muller on the mound, the Rangers have a righty-oriented lineup going, including Nick Solak in the #5 spot.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Garcia — RF

Seager — SS

Garver — C

Solak — LF

Lowe — 1B

Ibanez — DH

Culberson — 3B

White — CF

1:35 p.m. Central start time