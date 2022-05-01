Texas Rangers lineup for May 1, 2022 against the Atlanta Braves: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the Rangers and Kyle Muller for the Braves.
Texas looks to take the series against the Braves in a Sunday afternoon matinee game. With lefty Kyle Muller on the mound, the Rangers have a righty-oriented lineup going, including Nick Solak in the #5 spot.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Garcia — RF
Seager — SS
Garver — C
Solak — LF
Lowe — 1B
Ibanez — DH
Culberson — 3B
White — CF
1:35 p.m. Central start time
